Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: Inspiring Quotes by the Brave Freedom Fighter

Lala Lajpat Rai played an important role in India's independence movement. He was a brave patriot who died fighting for India's independence. It is important to remember that he led a silent march against the Simon Commission in 1928. The Commission was set up to report on India's constitutional progress and had seven British members. Not even one member was Indian. A police lathicharge was ordered on the protesters and Lala Lajpat Rai succumbed to his injuries
Lala Lajpat Rai was born on 28 January 1865. His birth anniversary is observed on the same date every year. As we are gearing up to celebrate Lala Lajpat Rai's birth anniversary, it is important to remember his teachings and sacrifices. We should teach young children about him and how he fought for our independence. He played a very important role.
Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: Popular Quotes
"I declare that the blows struck at me will be the last nails in the coffin of the British rule in India."
"If I had the power to influence Indian journals, I would have the following headlines printed in bold letters on the first page: Milk for the infants, Food for the adults and Education for all."
"Since the cruel killing of cows and other animal have commenced, I have anxiety for the future generation."
"I always believed that my silence on several topics will be an advantage in the long run."
"A person should be courageous and honest in worshipping the truth, without being concerned about receiving worldly benefits."
"The government which attacks its own innocent subjects has no claim to be called a civilised government. Bear in mind, such a government does not survive long. I declare that the blows struck at me will be the last nails in the coffin of the British rule in India."
"The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India."
