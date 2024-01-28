Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: Inspiring Quotes by the Brave Freedom Fighter

Lala Lajpat Rai played an important role in India's independence movement. He was a brave patriot who died fighting for India's independence. It is important to remember that he led a silent march against the Simon Commission in 1928. The Commission was set up to report on India's constitutional progress and had seven British members. Not even one member was Indian. A police lathicharge was ordered on the protesters and Lala Lajpat Rai succumbed to his injuries

Lala Lajpat Rai was born on 28 January 1865. His birth anniversary is observed on the same date every year. As we are gearing up to celebrate Lala Lajpat Rai's birth anniversary, it is important to remember his teachings and sacrifices. We should teach young children about him and how he fought for our independence. He played a very important role.