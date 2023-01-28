Lala Lajpat Rai Birth Anniversary: Motivating Quotes by the 'Lion of Punjab'

Lala Lajpat Rai's birth anniversary is observed on 28 January every year. Lala Lajpat Rai was born on 28 January 1865, in Dhudike, Punjab. He played a crucial role in the Indian independence movement and the people of the country remember him for his work. He was also a writer, politician, and leader of the Hindu supremacy movement and an Indian nationalist. In India, people celebrate his birth anniversary in a grand manner and recognise his contributions to society.

Lala Lajpat Rai was popularly called the 'Lion of Punjab' and 'Punjab Kesari'. People remember him for his courage and bravery. It is important to note that he was one of the three members of the "Lal Bal Pal" trio, which included Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and Bipin Chandra Pal. Let's celebrate Lala Lajpat Rai's birth anniversary on 28 January.