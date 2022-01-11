Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary: 10 Inspirational Quotes by India's 2nd PM

Lal Bahadur Shastri succeeded Jawaharlal Nehru in June 1964, to become the second Prime Minister of India.

On 11 January 2022, India is observing the 55th death anniversary of its former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. He was a man who devoted his whole life to the service of our country. He also led India during India-Pakistan war of 1965, wherein, he gave the popular slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan!'

He died in Tashkent, on 11 January 1966, soon after signing an agreement with President Ayub Khan of Pakistan, with Soviet Prime Minister Alexei Kosygin playing the mediatory role.

In this article, we have curated some inspiration quotes by India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.