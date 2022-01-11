Lal Bahadur Shastri Death Anniversary: 10 Inspirational Quotes by India's 2nd PM
Here are some quotes by the second Prime Minister fo India, Lal Bahadur Shastri.
Lal Bahadur Shastri succeeded Jawaharlal Nehru in June 1964, to become the second Prime Minister of India.
On 11 January 2022, India is observing the 55th death anniversary of its former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. He was a man who devoted his whole life to the service of our country. He also led India during India-Pakistan war of 1965, wherein, he gave the popular slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan!'
He died in Tashkent, on 11 January 1966, soon after signing an agreement with President Ayub Khan of Pakistan, with Soviet Prime Minister Alexei Kosygin playing the mediatory role.
In this article, we have curated some inspiration quotes by India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.
Quotes by Lal Bahadur Shastri
"We believe in the dignity of man as an individual, whatever his race, colour or creed, and his right to better, fuller, and richer life."Lal Bahadur Shastri
"We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in war."Lal Bahadur Shastri
"We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world."Lal Bahadur Shastri
"Discipline and united action are the real source of strength for the nation."Lal Bahadur Shastri
"It is most regrettable that nuclear energy is being harnessed for making nuclear weapons."Lal Bahadur Shastri
"There comes a time in the life of every nation when it stands at the crossroads of history and must choose which way to go."Lal Bahadur Shastri
"We can win respect in the world only if we are strong internally and can banish poverty and unemployment from our country."Lal Bahadur Shastri
"We believe in freedom, freedom for the people of each country to follow their destiny without external interference."Lal Bahadur Shastri
"We would consider it our moral duty to lend all support to the ending of colonialism and imperialism so that people everywhere are free to mould their own destiny."Lal Bahadur Shastri
"We cannot afford to spend millions and millions over nuclear arms when there is poverty and unemployment all around us."Lal Bahadur Shastri
