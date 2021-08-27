Krishna Janmashtami Celebrations: Ideas to Celebrate Janmashtami at Home
Here are some ideas for you to celebrate Janmashtami at home.
Janmashtami is celebrated every year on the ashtami of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month, according to Hindu calendar. It usually falls in the month of August or September of Gregorian calendar.
This year Janmashtami will be celebrated on Monday, 30 August 2021.
The day is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, who is believed to be the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Janmashtami is also popularly knows as Krishna Janmashtami or Gokulashtami.
Devotees of Lord Krishna, all around the world, celebrate this day with joy and enthusiasm. People decorate their house, wear new clothes and worship Lord Krishna. Here are some more ways in which you can celebrate Janmashtami at home.
Make a Rangoli
Rangoli is something which you can make on any festival. It always adds to the beauty of your home. This Janmashtami, you can try and make something related to festival, like Krishna's swing, Dahi Handi, etc.
Prepare Good Food
Food and festivals are something that always brings us together. You and your family can celebrated Janmashtami at home by cooking a special meal together.
Dress-up like Krishna
You can throw a party where all kids can dress-up like Krishna, Radha and other mythological characters.
Watch Movies
This Janmashtami, you can watch movies releated to Lord Krishna. There are several animated, non-animated movies based on his story.
