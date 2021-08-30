ADVERTISEMENT

Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Decoration Ideas: How to Decorate Krishna Jhula at Home

Here's how you can decorate Krishna's Jhula at home.

Janmashtami 2021: Here's how to decorate Krishna Jhula at home
Janmashtami is celebrated every year the 8th day of the dark fortnight, or Ashtami of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This year, the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami is being celebrated on Monday, 30 August 2021.

According to the Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Krishna was born on this day. Therefore, it is also popularly knows as Krishna Janmashtami and Gokulashtami.

Devotees of Lord Krishna celebrate this day by decorating the puja room (temple) at their home. They also decorate a small jhula (swing), and place the idol of Lord Krishna on it.

In this article we have curated some ideas on how you can decorate the jhula for maakhan chor, Lord Krishna.

Janmashtami Jhula Decoration Ideas

Janmashtami Jhula Decoration Ideas

(Photo: Pinterest)

Janmashtami Jhula Decoration Ideas

Janmashtami Jhula Decoration Ideas

(Photo: Pinterest)

Janmashtami Jhula Decoration Ideas

Janmashtami Jhula Decoration Ideas

(Photo: Pinterest)

Janmashtami Jhula Decoration Ideas

Janmashtami Jhula Decoration Ideas

(Photo: Pinterest)

