KKR Captain’s New #BreakTheBeard Look is Surely a Match-Winner
On Wednesday morning, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, Dinesh Karthik, did the unthinkable. After the months of sporting a lockdown beard, he accepted the #BreakTheBeard challenge from Mumbai Indians’ Kieron Pollard. Much to everyone’s surprise, Karthik took to Instagram to show off his sharp, new Van Dyke look.
Given that the IPL craze is only on an upward swing, he rightly captioned it - ‘As the season intensifies, time to hit a new level & #breakthebeard’. He also added a score saying ‘KKR 1- MI 1’ which was a smart reference to Pollard’s new look.
Karthik revealed his new look in the morning ahead of the match against Chennai Super Kings, and at night, KKR went on to defeat CSK by 10 runs.
Now we’re not really saying anything, but one can’t help but wonder if his fresh avatar did bode well for his team, in turn, powering them to victory.
Well, some connections are hard to explain, but when they’re right there in front of you, it’s tough to ignore them as well. It all depends on how you choose to look at things.
That said, what we’re really excited about is Karthik’s fresh style. He had grown a beard during the lockdown and honestly, it was about time to do away with that boring look. In fact, some months back, his lockdown beard had also become the subject of friendly banter between Andre Russell and him. Russell had questioned him about his barber.
That’s why, it’s really refreshing to see Karthik finally trade his fuzzy appearance to sport a smart Van Dyke look.
We could even here some chatter about it during the match yesterday! Teammates and fans seem to be loving this new look.
IPL season is synonymous with #BreakTheBeard and we’re glad Pollard set the ball rolling this time.
Over the years, we’ve seen cricketers get rid of their facial fuzz and up their style game with every new IPL season. This year is no different. The IPL was delayed no doubt, but it’s exciting to note that #BreakTheBeard is back. And things are only going to get bigger from here.
Like Karthik’s caption said ‘KKR 1 - MI 1’, it remains to be seen which other team joins this scoreboard.
The excitement has just begun. Keep scrolling through Instagram so you don’t miss a single #BreakTheBeard look!
