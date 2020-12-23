Kisan Diwas 2020: National Farmers Day Wishes and Quotes
Kisan Diwas is observed to commemorate Chaudhary Charan Singh for his vital role in uplifting agricultural sector.
i
National Farmers Day is celebrated across the country on Wednesday, 23 December, every year. The day is observed as the Kisan Diwas to commemorate Chaudhary Charan Singh for his vital role in uplifting the Agricultural sector.
It was in the year 2001 that the government decided to observe 23 December as Kisan Diwas to promote awareness among the citizens about the importance of the contributions that farmers make to society and its overall social and economic development.
National Farmers Day 2020: Wishes and Quotes
- Life on a farm is a school of patience; you can't hurry the crops or make an ox in two days. -Henri Alain
- To a farmer dirt is not a waste, it is wealth. -Amit Kalantri
- Their hands are tied not by ropes but by the greed of the intermediaries that the system has generated, who eat up the farmer’s income while it is on its way into his hands. - Faraaz Kazi
- If the farmer is rich, then so is the nation. -Amit Kalantri
- Agriculture not only gives riches to a nation, but the only riches she can call her own. -Samuel Johnson
- The discovery of agriculture was the first big step toward a civilised life. -Arthur Keith
- A farmer is a magician who produces money from the mud. -Amit Kalantri
- If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will have a chance to go right in the country. -MS Swaminathan
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!