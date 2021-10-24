Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha: Here's a Mythological Story Related to the Festival
This year, Karwa Chauth is beging celebrated on Sunday, 24 October.
The festival of Karva Chauth is being celebrated on 24 October 2021. As per the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on Krishna paksh, the fourth day of the dark fortnight in Kartik month.
Karwa Chauth is a very important festival for married Hindu women. On this day, they observe a 'Nirjala' fast, during which they refrain from eating from sunrise to moon rise. The fast is observed for the well-being and longevity of husband.
Women also offer their prayers to Goddess Gauri for its blessings for a long and happy married life.
Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha
There are various mythological tales which are releated to Karwa Chauth. One of them is the story of Veervati, the only sister of seven brothers. She once observed a fast of Karwa Chauth. Her brothers, who could not bear her condition due to fasting for whole day, misled her into believing that the moon had risen, and she broke the fast. Her husband's condition started deteriorating from the time she broke her fast, and eventually, he died. She prayed for a whole year, and the Gods pleased with her devotion gave back her husband’s life.
There is also a similar story about Savitri and Satyavan. It is believed that Savitri brought back her husband from the clutches of death with her prayer and devotion.
(With inputs from indianculture.gov.in)
