Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha: Here's a Mythological Story Related to the Festival

The festival of Karva Chauth is being celebrated on 24 October 2021. As per the Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on Krishna paksh, the fourth day of the dark fortnight in Kartik month.

Karwa Chauth is a very important festival for married Hindu women. On this day, they observe a 'Nirjala' fast, during which they refrain from eating from sunrise to moon rise. The fast is observed for the well-being and longevity of husband.

Women also offer their prayers to Goddess Gauri for its blessings for a long and happy married life.