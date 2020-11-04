Karwa Chauth 2020: Wishes, Best Quotes, Images and Greetings
Karwa Chauth: Check out some amazing quotes, images, greetings and wishes which you can share with your loved ones.
Karva Chauth is a day when married Hindu women traditionally keep a fast for their husbands’ long and healthy lives. Karva Chauth is a Hindu festival celebrated mostly by women in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.
As per the tradition, married women keep a nirjala vrat (a fast without consuming any food or water) throughout the day. This year, the Karva Chauth Vrat is being observed on 17 October.
Karwa Chauth 2020: Facebook, WhatsApp Images
Karwa Chauth 2020: Quotes, Greetings for Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram
- “Together forever, never apart. Maybe in distance but never in heart. Wishing you a very happy Karva Chauth.”
- “It’s a blessing being married to you
Together we make such a great pair
On this auspicious Karwa Chauth day
I promise to love you and always be there”
- “Hands painted with lovely Mehendi
Beautifully dressed and happy too
May this auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth
Bring life’s best moments for you.”
