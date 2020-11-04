Karwa Chauth 2020: Wishes, Best Quotes, Images and Greetings

Karwa Chauth: Check out some amazing quotes, images, greetings and wishes which you can share with your loved ones.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2020 wishes for husbands and wives.
Karva Chauth is a day when married Hindu women traditionally keep a fast for their husbands’ long and healthy lives. Karva Chauth is a Hindu festival celebrated mostly by women in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan.

As per the tradition, married women keep a nirjala vrat (a fast without consuming any food or water) throughout the day. This year, the Karva Chauth Vrat is being observed on 17 October.

Check out some amazing quotes, images, greetings and wishes which you can share with your loved ones.

Karwa Chauth 2020: Facebook, WhatsApp Images

(Photo: iStock)
(Photo: iStock)
(Photo: iStock)
(Photo: iStock)

Karwa Chauth 2020: Quotes, Greetings for Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

  • “Together forever, never apart. Maybe in distance but never in heart. Wishing you a very happy Karva Chauth.”
  • “It’s a blessing being married to you
    Together we make such a great pair
    On this auspicious Karwa Chauth day
    I promise to love you and always be there”
  • “Hands painted with lovely Mehendi
    Beautifully dressed and happy too
    May this auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth
    Bring life’s best moments for you.”

