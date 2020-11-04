Karwa Chauth 2020: Moonrise, Puja and Shubh Muhurat
Find out the time of the moon rise in your city for Karwa Chauth 2020, which falls on 4 November.
After Navaratri, Dussehra and Durga Puja comes the festival of Karva Chauth, a tradition where married Hindu women keep a fast for their husbands’ long and healthy lives. This year, the Karva Chauth ‘vrat’ will be observed on Wednesday, 4 November.
‘Karva’ means clay pot, and ‘Chauth’ means fourth. The fast, or vrat, is observed on chauth, or the fourth day, after the Purnima (full moon night) of the month of Kartik in the Hindu calendar.
As per the tradition, married women keep a nirjala vrat (fast without consuming even water) throughout the day. The Karva Chauth Vrat is ended by the sighting of the moon following the customary puja.
Find Out Karwa Chauth Moonrise Time in Your State
- Delhi - 8:15 pm
- Punjab - 8:14 pm
- Haryana - 8:14 pm
- Bihar - 7:49 pm
- Jharkhand - 7:49 pm
- Jammu & Kashmir - 8:18 pm
- Himachal Prades - 8:18 pm
- Madhya Pradesh - 8:32 pm
- Chhattisgarh - 8:32 pm
- Rajasthan - 8:25 pm
- Gujarat - 8:44 pm
- Odisha -7:55 pm
- West Bengal - 7:45 pm
- Chennai - 8:32 pm
- Bangalore - 8:40 pm
- Hyderabad - 8:33 pm
- Coimbatore - 8:45 pm
- Lucknow - 8:04 pm
- Varanasi - 7:58 pm
- Kanpur - 8:07 pm
- Gorakhpur - 8: 09 pm
- Prayagraj - 8:02 pm
- Bareilly - 8:08 pm
- Agra - 8:16 pm
- Meerut - 8:14 pm
- Faizabad - 7:59 pm
- Jhansi - 8:18 pm
- Dehradun - 8:10 pm
- Gaya - 7:21 pm
- Muzaffarnagar - 7: 47 pm
- Bhagalpur - 7:42 pm
- Ranchi - 7:52 pm
Karwa Chauth Puja Time
The Karwa Chauth puja muhurat, or an auspicious time for the puja, is from 5:34 pm to 6:52 pm. The time of fasting, or upavasa, is from 6:35 am to 8:12 pm. Moonrise on Karwa Chauth this year is at 8:12 pm.
The Chaurthi Tithi begins at 3:24 am on 4 November and continues till 5:14 am on 5 November.
