Karwa Chauth 2020: Moonrise, Puja and Shubh Muhurat

After Navaratri, Dussehra and Durga Puja comes the festival of Karva Chauth, a tradition where married Hindu women keep a fast for their husbands’ long and healthy lives. This year, the Karva Chauth ‘vrat’ will be observed on Wednesday, 4 November.

‘Karva’ means clay pot, and ‘Chauth’ means fourth. The fast, or vrat, is observed on chauth, or the fourth day, after the Purnima (full moon night) of the month of Kartik in the Hindu calendar.

As per the tradition, married women keep a nirjala vrat (fast without consuming even water) throughout the day. The Karva Chauth Vrat is ended by the sighting of the moon following the customary puja.