Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Images, Quotes, Wishes, Messages
Kargil Vijay Diwas: This year, marks the 22nd anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War
Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed every year on 26 July. The day is celebrated to mark India's victory against Pakistan in Kargil war 1999. Indian Armed Forces, on this day took back the higher posts of Kargil from Pakistan.
This year, marks the 22nd anniversary of India's victory in Kargil War. The operation was known as Operation Vijay. It lasted for around 60 days and came to an end on 26 July 1999. Since then, 26 July is observed every year as Kargil Vijay Diwas.
Citizens of India on this day pay homage and respect to the martyred soldiers who sacrificed their lives fighting for India during the Kargil War. In this article, we have curated some quotes, wishes, images, and messages which you can send to your friends and family members to pay respect to brave Indian soldiers.
On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, let’s remember the sacrifice of those brave soldiers who died in the line of duty to protect India. Jai Hind!
On this day in the year 1999, India won the war against Pakistan. We should be proud of our nation's brave soldiers. Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas to you and your family.
Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day to remember the valiant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces
I pay my tributes to the brave Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives for India during the Kargil War
"I regret I have but one life to give for my country"
We sleep peacefully because Indian Armed Forces are guarding our borders
