Happy Kajari Teej 2020: Wishes, Quotes and Images

Kajari Teej is celebrated with much excitement in the northern states of India. It is mainly celebrated by women in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan on the Tritiya or the third day of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar.

Kajari Teej will be celebrated on Thursday, 6 August, this year.

It is believed by many that by worshiping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with complete devotion, and by keeping a fast without consuming food or water, the married women are blessed with their husbands’ long and healthy lives, whereas, unmarried girls are blessed with good husbands.