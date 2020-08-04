Happy Kajari Teej 2020: Wishes, Quotes and Images
Here are some images and quotes that you can send to your loved ones on Kajari Teej.
Kajari Teej is celebrated with much excitement in the northern states of India. It is mainly celebrated by women in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan on the Tritiya or the third day of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar.
Kajari Teej will be celebrated on Thursday, 6 August, this year.
It is believed by many that by worshiping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with complete devotion, and by keeping a fast without consuming food or water, the married women are blessed with their husbands’ long and healthy lives, whereas, unmarried girls are blessed with good husbands.
Here are some images and quotes that you can send to your loved ones on this auspicious day:
- “May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Kajari Teej!”
- “May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Kajari Teej!”
- “Wishing your life be full of happiness, your days full of new experiences and your surroundings full of positivity. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from evil. Happy Kajari Teej!”
- “May Lord Shiva bless you with health and prosperity on the occasion of Kajari Teej. May you and your partner get Goddess Parvati’s blessings. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Kajari Teej!”
