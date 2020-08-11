Janmashtami 2020 Shubh Muhurat: Check Date and Pooja Timings

Janmashtami is a day of great significance in the Hindu mythology. It is considered as the day Lord Krishna, the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born. This year, the religious holiday will be celebrated on Wednesday, 12 August.

Devotees decorate their homes, temples and common public places, children dress up as different characters from mythological stories and act out instances from Krishna’s life. People keep a fast and prepare various types of delicacies on this auspicious occasion.

Krishna Janmashtami: Puja Vidhi

People keep a fast on the day of Krishna Janmashtami. After taking a bath, they clean the temple and decorate it around the idol of Laddu Gopal (baby Krishna).

The puja for Krishna Janmashtami starts after the birth of Lord Krishna at 12 am. People sing Krishna bhajans, make the idols wear new clothes, offer them charnamrit while rocking the cradle of baby Krishna.