Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Date: Some Lesser Known Facts That Everyone Must Know

After people came to know about the Rowlatt Act, they gathered together in Jallianwala Bagh, a public area in Amritsar for peaceful protests, The protesters included people of all age groups including men, women, and children. During the protests, people also demanded the release of two important Indian nationalist leaders who had been detained.

The protests were considered as a threat to the authority of the British colonial government, led by General Reginald Dyer, who made the decision to stop it and take strict action. Dyer and his soldiers stormed the Jallianwala Bagh on 13 April 1919, shut the sole exit to the garden due to which people were trapped inside.

Without any warning, Dyer ordered his troops to fire on the unarmed crowd. The gunfire went on for around ten minutes until the soldiers ran out of ammunition. In the end, 400 to 1000 people died and more than 1,200 were hurt. This led to an unforgettable bloodshed moment in the history of India known as Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.