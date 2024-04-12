Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Date: History, Significance, Facts, & Important Events

Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: One of the most inhuman incidents in the history of British colonial governance in India occurred on 13 April 1919. The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in Amritsar, Punjab, marked a crucial moment in the history of modern India.

Ever since the massacre, people in India observe the day on 13 April. It is a day to remember all those peaceful protestors who were killed. We should observe the day by knowing its history and its impact on our freedom struggle against the British Raj.