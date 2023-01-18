Jaipur Literature Festival 2023: Dates, Time, Venue, & Steps to Register
Interested people can know the date, venue, and steps to register for the 5 day event, Jaipur Literature Festival.
The 16th edition of Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 is all set to be celebrated by the people who are interested in art, literature, and culture.
You can expect a spectacular range of language diversity with 20 Indian and 14 international languages being represented.
The festival will feature 250 speakers from across the world.
Over the past 15 years, the organisers have maintained the core values of the event to serve as a democratic platform which can be accessed by all.
The festival brings together a diverse mix of writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders, sports people, and entertainers on one stage to express and engage in different activities.
Here are the dates, timings, venue and registration details for the Jaipur Literature Festival 2023:
Jaipur Literature Festival 2023: Date, Time, & Venue
This year, the Jaipur Literature festival is scheduled to be conducted from 19 to 23 January 2023. It will be a five-day-long program welcoming the guests from across the world.
The program is scheduled to begin at 9 AM and conclude by 6 PM.
The Jaipur Literature Festival will be held at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur, Rajasthan.
How to Register for Jaipur Literature Festival 2023?
Visit the official website of Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 at jaipurliteraturefestival.org
On the homepage, click on the highlighted tab 'Register to attend'
A new page will open, select the package at your convenience
Read all the information carefully
Fill in the registration form
Pay the registration fee
Click on submit and download the entry slip
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.