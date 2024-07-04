Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Date, Timings, Tithi & Significance

Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of the most important festivals of Odisha, is to be celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha. The festival has immense religious significance for a variety of reasons, including the belief that Lord Krishna resides inside the Lord Jagannatha idol, also known as the heart of Shri Hari.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra is a time when people from across the country come together to pay their respects to Lord Jagannatha. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and show, with a large number of devotees visiting Puri to witness the event. Let's know the date, time, start and end tithi, and significance of the festival.