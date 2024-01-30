International Zebra Day 2024: History, Significance & Facts

Zebra stripes are unique, and their black and white stripes have made them a popular attraction to wildlife lovers all over the world.

Zebras are mostly found in Africa, with their natural habitat found in the semi-arid areas of Kenya and Ethiopia, and the hilly areas of Namibia, Angola, and South Africa. They have adapted to a harsh environment, with a diet consisting mostly of leaves and grass.

There are three subspecies of zebra, with the most endangered being the Grévy's zebra, found in the northern regions of Kenya. The population of Grévy's zebras has declined by more than 54percent in the last three decades, and they are now considered an endangered species. International Zebra Day is observed to raise awareness about the plight of zebras and how humans can help safeguard their species from extinction.

Conservation measures and research into new technologies for sustainable zebra management are essential in making a difference in the lives of these gentle giants.

