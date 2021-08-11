International Youth Day 2021: Date, Theme, History, Significance

This year, the theme of International Youth Day is, “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health.”

The theme has been chosen after these issues were highlighted at ECOSOC Youth Forum (EYF) 2021.

According to UN's website, young participants in EYF 2021 highlighted issues relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly related to its effect on human health, the environment, and food systems.

It further added that young participants emphasised the importance of working towards more equitable food systems.