International Youth Day 2021: Date, Theme, History, Significance
International Youth Day is celebrated every year on 12 August.
Youth play a very important role in modern society. International Youth Day is celebrated every year to focus on youth issues and bring them to the attention of the international community.
According to the United Nations (UN), it is also observed to acknowledge and celebrate the potential of youth as partners in the global society.
International Youth Day 2021: Theme
This year, the theme of International Youth Day is, “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health.”
The theme has been chosen after these issues were highlighted at ECOSOC Youth Forum (EYF) 2021.
According to UN's website, young participants in EYF 2021 highlighted issues relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly related to its effect on human health, the environment, and food systems.
It further added that young participants emphasised the importance of working towards more equitable food systems.
International Youth Day: History
The idea for International Youth Day was proposed in 1991 by the young people who were gathered in Vienna, Austria, for the first session of the World Youth Forum of the United Nations System.
In 1998, the first session of the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth, adopted the resolution proclaiming 12 August as International Youth Day. The conference was hosted by the Government of Portugal in cooperation with the United Nations.
International Youth Day: Significance
As mentioned above, youth plays an instrumental role in today's global society. International Youth Day highlights the need for governments and international organisations to engage with the youth.
According to the UN, there is a need for inclusive support mechanisms that ensure youth continue to amplify efforts collectively and individually to restore the planet and protect life, while integrating biodiversity in the transformation of food systems.
