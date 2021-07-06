Happy International Kissing Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes & Images

International Kissing Day is celebrated every year on 6 July. Kissing Day is observed to celebrate the relationship between two lovers and the importance of a kiss in relationship.

The day was first celebrated in the United Kingdom (UK). It later got popular around the world in early 2000s. Kissing is a very old practice used for display of affection. However, its significance extends far beyond just romance.

Kissing your loved ones with their permission is an of expression of your love, affection, and fondness. Therefore, the objective of International Kissing day is to remind people about the the simple pleasures associate with kissing.

In this article we have curated a list of images, quotes and images for you on the occasion of International Kissing Day.