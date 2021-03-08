International Women’s Day 2021: Quotes, Images and Cards
Happy Women’s Day 2021: This year the theme of International Women’s Day is ‘Choose to Challenge.’
World on Monday, 8 March is celebrating International Women's day. It is a day to celebrate achievements of women all over the world in different spheres of life like, social, economic, cultural and political. It is also significant because it marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.
International Women’s Day is marked annually on 8 March. It is considered an important day to :
- celebrate women's achievements
- raise awareness about women's equality
- lobby for accelerated gender parity
- fundraise for female-focused charities
International Women’s Day Theme
This year the theme of International Women’s Day is ‘Choose to Challenge.’ The theme signifies challenging gender biases and inequality. The official website reads, “A challenged world is an alert world. Individually, we're all responsible for our own thoughts and actions - all day, every day.We can all choose to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality. We can all choose to seek out and celebrate women's achievements. Collectively, we can all help create an inclusive world.”
International Women's Day 2021 Quotes
“Every woman’s success should be an inspiration to another. We’re strongest when we cheer each other on.”Serena Williams
“I alone cannot change the world. But I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.”Mother Teresa
“Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness.”Oprah Winfrey
“I want every girl to know that her voice can change the world.”Malala Yousafzai
“Success is only meaningful and enjoyable of it feels like your own.”Michelle Obama
