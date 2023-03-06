International Unemployment Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, and Quotes
Know about the History, Significance, and Quotes for International Unemployment Day 2023
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
International Unemployment Day is celebrated on 6 March every year to raise awareness about how economy affects the rate of unemployment and vice versa. It was started as an international campaign that included marches and demonstrations with thousands of people from major cities across the world. People came out on streets with an aim to protest over the mass unemployment associated with the Great Depression.
Let's know about the history and significance of International Unemployment Day 2023 and share the famous quotes to raise awareness.
International Unemployment Day 2023: History & Significance
It was in the year 1930 when the problem of unemployment became a mass phenomenon after a stock market crash that resulted in the fall of interlocked capitalist economies of the world.
Unemployment became a major problem and there was no significant care and social services for people affected due to the phenomenon.
A proposal was made in the Executive Committee of the Communist International (ECCI) in Moscow, to establish March 6, 1930, as an "international day" of protest against unemployment.
The campaigns were scheduled for 26 February 1930 but the date was too early and the date was postponed to March 6 due to insufficient time. The marches resulted in two deaths of protestors in Berlin, injuries at events in Vienna and the Basque city of Bilbao, and less violent outcomes in London and Sydney.
In the United States, total 30 American cities like Boston, Milwaukee, Baltimore, Cleveland, Washington, DC, San Francisco, and Seattle witnessed mass demonstrations as part of the March 6 campaign and full scale riots erupted in New York City and Detroit when thousands of people were attacked by the police.
International Unemployment Day 2023: Quotes
Everyone has the right to work, to free choice of employment, to just and favorable conditions of work and to protection against unemployment.- Eleanor Roosevelt
Of all aspects of social misery nothing is so heartbreaking as unemployment.- Jane Addams
Unemployment is a great tragedy. The man who goes about hopelessly seeking work in order to earn bread for his children is a living reproach to civilization.- Carlos Saavedra Lamas
The longer our graduation lines are today, the shorter our unemployment lines will be tomorrow.George H. W. Bush
Unemployment is bigger than a political party. It is a national danger and a national scandal.- Ellen Wilkinson
Unemployment, foreclosures, bankruptcy - the cure is not more government spending, but helping businesses create jobs.- Brian Sandoval
Computers can solve all kinds of problems except the unemployment problem they create.- Laurence J. Peter
An 'unemployed' existence is a worse negation of life than death itself.-Jose Ortega y Gasset
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from lifestyle
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.