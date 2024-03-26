International Scribble Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

International Scribble Day is observed on 27 March every year. The day is dedicated to celebrating the creativity and art associated with scribbling. It is a day to encourage the practice of scribbling, and promote the idea that every artist can start with a scribble.

The word "scribble" refers to the practice of writing or drawing carelessly. It is often used as a synonym to the word 'Doodle'. Scribbling is a common activity that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. It can be used as a way to express ideas, emotions, or record observations. International Scribble Day is also celebrated to recognize the role of scribbling in children's education and development.