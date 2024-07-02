International Plastic Bag Free Day: 5 Harmful Effects of Plastic on Environment

Plastic has several negative effects on the environment. They include everything from the devastation of our marine life to the polluting of our water bodies. We need to take strict actions to lessen our reliance on plastic because the harmful effects of single use plastic on environment can no longer be ignored. Use of plastic can affect our environment in following ways.

1. Threat to Wildlife: Plastic bags pose a significant threat to the environment due to their long decomposition time and the harmful toxins they release into the soil and water. Marine animals, in particular, are vulnerable to plastic pollution, often mistaking it for food and ingesting it, leading to starvation or entanglement and drowning.

2. Damage to Ecosystems: Plastic pollution can cause extensive damage to ecosystems, disrupting the balance of plant and animal life. When plastic waste accumulates, it can release harmful chemicals into the environment, further exacerbating the problem.