International Pineapple Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Celebration

International Pineapple Day 2024: International Pineapple Day is celebrated every year on 27 June. This day is dedicated to the tropical fruit pineapple and its nutritional, economic, and cultural benefits.

International Pineapple Day 2024 is set to be observed on Thursday. Everyone should participate in the celebrations to know the various benefits of pineapples. You should also try the fruit if you have never tried it before. This is the best opportunity to find out whether you really like the tropical fruit and inspire others to be a part of the event.