International Nurses Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Activities

International Nurses Day is celebrated on 12 May every year. The day is dedicated to honoring and celebrating the nurses' contributions to the healthcare sector. Nurses are the backbone of the healthcare system, and they play a vital role in improving the lives of millions of people around the world. 12th May was chosen as the date for International Nurses Day because it marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, a renowned figure in nursing history
Today, International Nurses Day is celebrated by nurses all over the world. Various activities and events are organized to promote the nursing profession and raise awareness about the importance of nurses in the healthcare sector. Let's know more about the theme, history, significance and activities for International Nurses day 2024.
International Nurses Day 2024: Theme
The theme for International Nurses day 2024 is "Our Nurses. Our Future. The economic power of care."
International Nurses Day: History
The history of International Nurses Day dates back to 1953, when Dorothy Sutherland, an official with the U.S. Department of Health, Education, and Welfare, proposed to celebrate "Nurses Day." President Dwight D. Eisenhower did not approve the proposal at the time, but the International Council of Nurses (ICN) continued to advocate for the day. In 1974, the ICN finally agreed to declare May 12 as International Nurses Day, with the goal of honoring the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale.
International Nurses Day 20024: Significance
Nurses play a crucial role in maintaining the health and well-being of individuals. They are highly trained healthcare providers who have a deep understanding of the human body and the complex challenges that patients face. Nurses work closely with patients, families, and other stakeholders to develop and implement individualized care plans, which can help to improve outcomes.
International Nurses Day serves as a reminder of the importance of nurses and their dedication to making a difference in the lives of others. International Nurses Day is a day to celebrate the contributions of nurses to the healthcare sector. Nurses are the backbone of the healthcare system, and they play a vital role in improving the lives of millions of people around the world.
Activities To Observe International Nurses Day 20024
Give thanks to nurses- Take a moment to thank the nurses in your life for their hard work and dedication.
Get creative- Make a card or a poster for your favorite nurse or, organize a sing-along at your nearby hospital.
A coffee or a foot massage- Nurses walk four to five miles every day during their 12-hour shift. If you have close friends or family, pamper them with a foot massage or a spa day or buy them a coffee or a special dinner today.
Spread the word- Share a special memory of yours with a nurse or post a picture on social media using the hashtag #CelebrateNurses or if you know someone smart with a penchant for caring for others, persuade them to take up the noble profession.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
