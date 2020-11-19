International Men’s Day 2020: History, Objective and Quotes
Here’s all you need to know about International Men’s Day.
International Men’s Day is observed to create awareness of the stigma around the role of men, highlighting issues like men's mental health, toxic masculinity and male sexual abuse.
International Men's Day is celebrated on 19 November every year and was revived by a history professor in West Indies in Trinidad & Tobago. His name was Dr Jerome Teelucksingh and he chose the date 19 November to honour his father’s birthday. He not only just promoted this day all over the world but also addressed the various issues faced by men and boys in the world.
The urge to celebrate or notice the International Men’s Day started in the year 1960 as an equivalent to International Women’s Day which is celebrated on 8 March.
Six Pillars Of International Men’s Day
- To focus on men’s and boys’ mental and physical health
- Enhancing Gender Relations
- Promoting Gender Equality and well being
- Focusing on discrimination against men
- Promoting positive men role models
- Helping in creating a safer and better world
Quotes From Some of the Greatest Men In The World
- “A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society.”- BR Ambedkar.
- “Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.”-Benjamin Franklin.
- “The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.”-Nelson Mandela.
- “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.”-Mahatma Gandhi.
- “Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.”- Former US President Barrack Obama.
