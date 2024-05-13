International Kangaroo Care Awareness Day 2024: Date, History, Purpose, & Events

International Kangaroo Care Awareness Day 2024: The International Kangaroo Care Awareness Day is celebrated every year on 15 May. The day is dedicated to increasing awareness about the importance of kangaroo care, especially for premature or sick babies. It also aims to promote research, education, and awareness about the positive physiological and psychological benefits of kangaroo care.

Everyone should know about kangaroo care. This day is a great opportunity to learn about its history and importance. Kangaroo care helps to improve bonding between parents and children.