International Guide Dog Day 2023 Date: What Is It and Why To Celebrate?

International Guide Dog Day is observed annually on the last Wednesday of April. It marks the establishment of the International Federation of Guide Dog Associations that first took place on 26 April in 1989.

The purpose of International Guide Dog Day is to recognise the contributions made by guide dogs worldwide and to increase public understanding of the value of guide dog services in enabling blind or low vision individuals to live their lives as they choose.

International Guide Dog Day honours the dogs who perform a remarkable task. In addition to assisting their owners in many ways, guide dogs also provide their owners with a great deal of affection and comfort.