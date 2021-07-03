International Free Hug Day 2021: Wishes, Images, & Quotes
This Year, International Free Hug Day is being celebrated on 3 July 2021
International Free Hug Day is celebrated every year on the first Saturday of July. This year, it will be celebrated on 3 July. Free Hug Day is a day when people offer hugs to strangers in public places. People hug each other as a random act of kindness, to make others feel better.
The free hug day campaign was started in the year 2004. It was started by an Australia man "Juan Mann". On 30 June 2004, he started to offer hugs to strangers in the Pitt Street Mall in Sydney.
Mann, was feeling depressed and lonely few month prior to this, because of some personal difficulty. However, a hug from a random stranger made him fee better.
The free hug day campaign became famous internationally in 2006. Whereas, the first International Free Hug Day was celebrated in the year 2007.
In this article, we have curated a list of wishes, quotes, messages and images to share with your loved ones on International Free Hug Day.
Sometimes a hug is all you need. Happy International Free Hug Day!
I just want to present you a hug that will vanish all your tensions and will fill your heart with joy and happiness. Happy International Free Hug Day!
“There’s something in a simple hug that always warms the heart. It welcomes us back home and makes it easier to part.” – Johnny Ray Ryder, Jr.
“Where I live if someone gives you a hug, it’s from the heart.” – Steve Irwin
“I have learned that there is more power in a good strong hug than in a thousand meaningful words.” – Ann Hood
