International Free Hug Day 2021: Wishes, Images, & Quotes

International Free Hug Day is celebrated every year on the first Saturday of July. This year, it will be celebrated on 3 July. Free Hug Day is a day when people offer hugs to strangers in public places. People hug each other as a random act of kindness, to make others feel better.

The free hug day campaign was started in the year 2004. It was started by an Australia man "Juan Mann". On 30 June 2004, he started to offer hugs to strangers in the Pitt Street Mall in Sydney.

Mann, was feeling depressed and lonely few month prior to this, because of some personal difficulty. However, a hug from a random stranger made him fee better.

The free hug day campaign became famous internationally in 2006. Whereas, the first International Free Hug Day was celebrated in the year 2007.