International Fire Fighters' Day 2024: Theme, History, Significance & Quotes

International Firefighters’ Day (IFFD) is observed on 4 May every year. This day is dedicated to the firefighters who put their lives on the line every day to protect their communities and the environment. The day is also observed to remember the firefighters who have sacrificed their lives while serving the community.

There are different ways to celebrate International Firefighters’ Day. One way is to show gratitude towards the current and former firefighters for their contributions. Another way is to wear and display blue and red ribbons. These ribbons are linked to the colours representing the main elements that firefighters work with – red for fire and blue for water.