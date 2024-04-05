International Day of Sport for Development and Peace: History & Significance

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is observed every year on 6 April. The day is dedicated to recognizing the positive impact of sport and physical activity on people's lives and communities around the world. The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace provides an opportunity to recognize the efforts of sporting bodies and communities in making a positive impact on society. It also serves as a reminder of the power of sport to unite people and promote social change.

The United Nations has been using sports as a tool for promoting peace and development for over a decade. The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2024 is an opportunity to highlight the importance of this role and to promote the use of sports as a vehicle for good.