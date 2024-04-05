International Day of Sport for Development and Peace: History & Significance

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is observed every year on 6 April. The day is dedicated to recognizing the positive impact of sport and physical activity on people's lives and communities around the world. The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace provides an opportunity to recognize the efforts of sporting bodies and communities in making a positive impact on society. It also serves as a reminder of the power of sport to unite people and promote social change.
The United Nations has been using sports as a tool for promoting peace and development for over a decade. The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2024 is an opportunity to highlight the importance of this role and to promote the use of sports as a vehicle for good.
International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2024 Date
This year, International Day of Sport for Development and Peace will be celebrated on Saturday, 6 April 2024.
International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2024 Theme
The theme for the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2024 is 'Sport for the Promotion of Peaceful and Inclusive Societies.' The day's theme emphasizes the importance of sport in promoting peace and inclusion, and the role it can play in creating more inclusive and harmonious societies.
History of International Day of Sport for Development and Peace
The United Nations General Assembly adopted the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP) on 6 April. This day aims to highlight the positive impact that sport can have on the advancement of human rights, social and economic development.
The recognition of the positive role of sport in promoting human rights, social and economic development is taken into account by the UN General Assembly when defining objectives for development and peace.
According to un.org, " In its Resolution (A/RES/67/296) establishing the Day, the General Assembly invites States, the United Nations system and, in particular, the United Nations Office on Sport for Development and Peace, relevant international organizations, and international, regional and national sport organisations, civil society including, non-governmental organizations and the private sector, and all other relevant stakeholders to cooperate, observe and raise awareness of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace."
Significance of International Day of Sport for Development and Peace
The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace is an opportunity to reflect on the potential of sport to contribute towards the United Nations’ objectives for development and peace. It is also a reminder of the importance of values in sustainable development and the promotion of human rights.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
