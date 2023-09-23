International Day of Sign Languages 2023: Theme, Quotes, History & Significance

The International Day of Sign Languages is observed on 23 September, every year. This day provides an opportunity to support and save the linguistic identity and cultural diversity of deaf people. Sign language helps to create unity among people; therefore, it is important to observe the day. One should note that the International Day of Sign Languages is observed with a different theme every year. Everyone should participate in the activities and understand more about the importance of sign language.
The International Day of Sign Languages 2023 is set to be observed on Saturday, 23 September. Sign languages are structurally different from spoken languages. As per sources, there are approximately 72 million deaf people in the whole world. We should all recognise the national sign languages that are a part of our country's linguistic landscapes.
Here is everything you should know about the International Day of Sign Languages so you can observe the event better. Know the theme and history before taking part in the different events organised by the sign language groups and organisations.
International Day of Sign Languages 2023: History
The World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) came up with the idea of the International Day of Sign Languages. It is a federation that includes 135 national associations of deaf people, which represent around 70 million deaf people’s human rights.
The International Day of Sign Languages is observed on 23 September, every year because the World Federation of the Deaf (WFD) was established on this date in 1951. On this day, we should focus on preserving the sign languages and the human rights of deaf people.
This day was first celebrated in 2018 during the International Week of the Deaf.
The theme for the International Day of Sign Languages 2023 is already announced and one should take note of it.
International Day of Sign Languages 2023: Theme
As per the latest official details, the theme for this year is "A World Where Deaf People Everywhere Can Sign Anywhere!" This theme focuses on the unity created through sign languages. Deaf communities, governments and civil society organisations should keep this theme in mind.
We should foster, promote, and recognise the different sign languages that are important for deaf people.
International Day of Sign Languages 2023: Significance
International Day of Sign Languages is very important because it helps every individual to communicate fully and participate in the activities in society.
Sign language is an essential tool for deaf and hard-of-hearing people in our society. Deaf awareness campaigns and social activities can help to talk more about the history and culture of this language which is crucial for the betterment of society.
International Day of Sign Languages 2023: Quotes
Here are some quotes you can share on the International Day of Sign Languages 2023 to talk more about its importance:
"You can never comprehend sign language until you understand the reason behind it."
"Sign language is the equal of speech, we should try to totally understand it so we can communicate fully."
"You can learn sign languages only if you understand them and know how to express yourself."
"I come from a place where you don’t have to talk all the time to express yourself. Sign language helps to communicate your feelings and what you want to say."
