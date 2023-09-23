International Day of Sign Languages 2023: Theme, Quotes, History & Significance

The International Day of Sign Languages is observed on 23 September, every year. This day provides an opportunity to support and save the linguistic identity and cultural diversity of deaf people. Sign language helps to create unity among people; therefore, it is important to observe the day. One should note that the International Day of Sign Languages is observed with a different theme every year. Everyone should participate in the activities and understand more about the importance of sign language.

The International Day of Sign Languages 2023 is set to be observed on Saturday, 23 September. Sign languages are structurally different from spoken languages. As per sources, there are approximately 72 million deaf people in the whole world. We should all recognise the national sign languages that are a part of our country's linguistic landscapes.