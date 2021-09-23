International Day of Sign Languages 2021: Theme, History, and Significance

The International Day of Sign Languages is observed every year on 23 September to raise awareness about the importance of sign language in the full realization of the human rights of people who are deaf.

"The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities recognizes and promotes the use of sign languages," reads the official website of United Nations. It further states that the convention makes it clear that sign languages are equal in status to spoken languages and obligates states parties to facilitate the learning of sign language and promote the linguistic identity of the deaf community.