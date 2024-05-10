International Day of Plant Health 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

The International Day of Plant Health (IDPH) is observed on 12 May to raise awareness about the necessity of protecting plant health in order to prevent hunger, reduce poverty, safeguard biodiversity, and promote economic development. Plants make up to 80 percent of the food we consume and 98 percent of the oxygen we breathe, yet they are severely affected by pests and diseases.

According to the FAO, up to 40 percent of food crops are destroyed by plant pests and diseases every year, which not only has a detrimental impact on agriculture but also exacerbates global hunger, threatens rural livelihoods, and costs the global economy up to $220 billion annually. Invasive insects, which can spread diseases, pose an additional threat to plant health and biodiversity.

The International Plant Health Day provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the critical role that plant health plays in human health and the environment.