International Day of Peace 2021: Theme, History and Significance
The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly.
The International Day of Peace, also known as World Peace Day is observed every year on 21 September. This day is celebrated around the world to strengthen the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.
This day promotes global solidarity for building a peaceful and sustainable world.
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), in February 2021, unanimously passed a resolution calling for Member States to support a “sustained humanitarian pause” to local conflicts. According to the official website of UN, the global ceasefire must continue to be honoured, to ensure people caught in conflict have access to lifesaving vaccinations and treatments.
International Day of Peace 2021: Theme
This year, the theme of International Day of Peace is “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world”. It focuses on how to help everyone recover better, how to build resilience, and how to transform our world into a place that is more equal, more just, equitable, inclusive, sustainable, and healthier.
International Day of Peace: History
United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in 1981, established the third Tuesday of September, the opening day of the regular sessions of the General Assembly, as International Day of Peace.
Later, in the year 2001, the General Assembly declared 21 September as International Day of Peace.
International Day of Peace: Significance
International Day of Peace is celebrated as a period of non-violence and cease-fire. This day plays a significant role in promoting peace around the world. It also promotes a green and sustainable global economy that produces jobs, reduces emissions, and builds resilience to climate impacts.
