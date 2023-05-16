International Day of Light 2023: History, Importance, Theme, and Popular Quotes

International Day of Light is an event that is observed every year to focus on the importance of light and its various applications. Light is used in science, culture, and art. We should understand and spread awareness about its importance. International Day of Light is celebrated on 16 May, every year. This year the day is set to be observed on Tuesday and preparations have already begun. It is time to celebrate the role of light in our daily lives.
One should note that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) formally declared 16 May as the International Day of Light. Everyone observes this day on the same date every year. It is important to understand the role of light and the significance of this day if you want to celebrate it. We have the details for you.
Keep reading to know the history, significance, theme, and importance of the International Day of Light celebrated on Tuesday. You should stay updated with the details.
International Day of Light 2023: Significance
International Day of Light aims to increase awareness about the role of light and how it promotes sustainable development. One should also aim to solve global problems such as energy, education, healthcare, and agriculture.
It is time we understand the importance of this day and celebrate it to create awareness. Light plays an important role in our lives and without it, development is impossible.
International Day of Light 2023: History
International Day of Light was first introduced by the European Physical Society in 2015. The main agenda to introduce this day was to celebrate the crucial role of light-based technologies in our daily lives. Several organizations supported this proposal.
Later, UNESCO took up the proposal and understood the importance of this day. It officially declared 16 May as the International Day of Light in 2017. This day was celebrated first time on 16 May 2018.
International Day of Light 2023: Theme
International Day of Light is celebrated with a different theme every year. The theme for this year is "Light for the Future".
The theme for 2023 focuses on coming up with innovative solutions that can help to solve some of the global problems.
International Day of Light 2023: Quotes
Here are some of the International Day of Light 2023 quotes that you can share with your friends and family:
"Light is the first element of creation" - Le Corbusier
"The sun does not shine for a few trees and flowers, but for the wide world’s joy" - Henry Ward Beecher
"The light which puts out our eyes is darkness to us. Only that day dawns to which we are awake" - Henry David Thoreau
