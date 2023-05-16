International Day of Light 2023: History, Importance, Theme, and Popular Quotes

International Day of Light is an event that is observed every year to focus on the importance of light and its various applications. Light is used in science, culture, and art. We should understand and spread awareness about its importance. International Day of Light is celebrated on 16 May, every year. This year the day is set to be observed on Tuesday and preparations have already begun. It is time to celebrate the role of light in our daily lives.

One should note that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) formally declared 16 May as the International Day of Light. Everyone observes this day on the same date every year. It is important to understand the role of light and the significance of this day if you want to celebrate it. We have the details for you.