International Day of Happiness 2022: History, Wishes, Images and Quotes
International Day of Happiness, also known as World Happiness Day is celebrated every year on 20 March
International Day of Happiness also known as World Happiness Day is celebrated every year around the world on 20 March. The day is observed to spread awareness about the importance of happiness in our lives.
It aims to spread the message that the progress of a nation should be about increasing human happiness and wellbeing, and not just growth of the economy.
International Day of Happiness: History
According to the official website of International Day of Happiness, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in 2011, adopted a resolution which recognised happiness as a “fundamental human goal” and called for “a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes the happiness and well-being of all peoples”.
It was followed by first ever UN conference on Happiness and UNGA's proclamation of 20 March as International Day of Happiness, in 2012. The day was first celebrated in the year 2013.
International Day of Happiness: Wishes, images and Quotes
"For every minute you are angry you lose sixty seconds of happiness.”
― Ralph Waldo Emerson
“Folks are usually about as happy as they make their minds up to be.”
― Abraham Lincoln
“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.”
― Mahatma Gandhi
May you always stay happy and joyful. Have a great International Day of Happiness!
Being happy is the most important purpose of our lives. On International Day of Happiness, I hope you find joy in whatever you do in your life.
On World Happiness Day, I pray that you have a joyful life ahead.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.