International Day of Education 2023: Date: Theme, History, Significance & Quotes

Every year, the world celebrates the International Day of Education on 24 January. The day is dedicated towards empowering people with the light of education, peace, and prosperity.

Education is a fundamental right. Without an inclusive and equitable education, no country will accomplish the success and development.

On the occasion of international education day, several events, workshops, seminars, and other educational programs will be held globally to ensure that every human soul on earth knows the significance of education.

Let us read about the date, theme, history, and significance of the International Education Day 2023.