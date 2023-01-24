International Day of Education 2023: Date: Theme, History, Significance & Quotes
International Day of Education will be celebrated today under the theme "To Invest in People, Prioritize Education."
Every year, the world celebrates the International Day of Education on 24 January. The day is dedicated towards empowering people with the light of education, peace, and prosperity.
Education is a fundamental right. Without an inclusive and equitable education, no country will accomplish the success and development.
On the occasion of international education day, several events, workshops, seminars, and other educational programs will be held globally to ensure that every human soul on earth knows the significance of education.
Let us read about the date, theme, history, and significance of the International Education Day 2023.
When Is International Day of Education Celebrated?
The International Education Day is recognized every year on 24th of January.
What Is the Theme of International Day of Education 2023?
The theme of International Education Day 2023 is 'To Invest in People, Prioritize Education.'
UNESCO has dedicated this year's International Education Day to the women of Afghanistan who are being deprived of their right to education.
History and Significance of International Education Day
The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 24 January as the International Day of Education with an aim to emphasise the role of education for peace and development.
This year marks the 5th International Day of Education.
The significance of celebrating the International Day of Education is to make education accessible to everyone irrespective of religion, caste, and creed.
According to the United Nations, "The right to education is enshrined in article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The declaration calls for free and compulsory elementary education. The Convention on the Rights of the Child, adopted in 1989, goes further to stipulate that countries shall make higher education accessible to all."
International Day of Education 2023 Quotes
Here are some inspirational quotes for the International Day of Education 2023 that people must share with others to ensure that everyone knows the importance of education.
An investment in knowledge pays the best interest.Benjamin Franklin
The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character - that is the goal of true education.Martin Luther King, Jr.
The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet.Aristotle
Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school.Albert Einstein
“Education without values, as useful as it is, seems rather to make man a more clever devil.”C.S. Lewis
“Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.”W.B. Yeats
“Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.”John Dewey
“Education is a better safeguard of liberty than a standing army.”Edward Everett
“Nine-tenths of education is encouragement.”Anatole France
“It is as impossible to withhold education from the receptive mind as it is impossible to force it upon the unreasoning.”Agnes Repplierg
