International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2021: Theme, History, Significance
The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is observed every year on 13 October. The day is observed to promote a global culture of risk-awareness and disaster reduction.
According to the United Nations (UN), without real action on climate in the next ten years, extreme weather events will be overwhelming, especially for developing countries. "International cooperation for developing countries through Official Development Aid (ODA) and capacity building is essential to boost disaster resilience in the face of extreme weather events and other natural and man-made hazards," reads the official website of the UN.
International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction 2021: Theme
This year, the theme of International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is “International cooperation for developing countries to reduce their disaster risk and disaster losses.” It highlights the importance of real action towards climate change in order to prevent overwhelming disasters.
International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction: History
First International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction was observed in the year 1989. The day was adopted after the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) call for a day to promote a global culture of risk-awareness and disaster reduction.
International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction: Significance
According to the UN's website, International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction celebrates how people and communities around the world are reducing their exposure to disasters and raising awareness about the importance of reining in the risks that they face.
