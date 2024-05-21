International Day For Biological Diversity 2024: Theme, History & Activities

International Biological Diversity 2024: On the International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB), we celebrate the importance and diversity of life on Earth. The IDB is an opportunity to raise awareness about the critical threats facing biodiversity and to promote actions to protect and restore the natural world.
Biodiversity is essential for human life and well-being. It provides us with food, shelter, and other essential resources.
Protecting biodiversity is critical to the future of our planet. In recent years, we have seen a rapid decline in the number of species worldwide. This is due to a number of factors, including habitat loss, unsustainable consumption, and climate change. The loss of biodiversity is having devastating consequences for ecosystems and human health. Let's know about the theme, history, significance and activities for International Biological Diversity Day 2024
International Biological Diversity 2024: Theme
The theme for International Day for Biological Day Diversity 2024 is "Be part of the plan"
International Biological Diversity: History & Significance
The International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB) was established in 1993 by the United Nations General Assembly. The IDB is celebrated annually on 22 May to increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues. The IDB was established in response to the growing concern about the loss of biodiversity. Biodiversity is essential for human life and well-being. It provides us with food, shelter, and other essential resources. It also regulates our climate, purifies our water, and enriches our cultural heritage.
The IDB provides an important opportunity to refocus our attention on the urgent need to protect biodiversity. By investing in conservation and restoration projects, we can support the recovery of ecosystems and promote the emergence of new species.
International Biological Diversity 2024: Activities
Activities on International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB) 2024 include:
- Plant native species in your garden to replace invasive plants.
- Eliminate hard surfaces that discourage growth.
- Refrain from using pesticides.
- Buy organic, sustainable food that has not been exposed to pesticides or fertilizers.
- Reduce your energy consumption to minimize the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere.
- Encourage growth and diversity in ecosystems to help the planet recover from natural disaster
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
