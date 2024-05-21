International Day For Biological Diversity 2024: Theme, History & Activities

International Biological Diversity 2024: On the International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB), we celebrate the importance and diversity of life on Earth. The IDB is an opportunity to raise awareness about the critical threats facing biodiversity and to promote actions to protect and restore the natural world.

Biodiversity is essential for human life and well-being. It provides us with food, shelter, and other essential resources.

Protecting biodiversity is critical to the future of our planet. In recent years, we have seen a rapid decline in the number of species worldwide. This is due to a number of factors, including habitat loss, unsustainable consumption, and climate change. The loss of biodiversity is having devastating consequences for ecosystems and human health. Let's know about the theme, history, significance and activities for International Biological Diversity Day 2024