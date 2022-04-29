International Dance Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, Images, Significance and History

International Dance Day 2022 will be observed on Friday, 29 April 2022. The day is celebrated on 29 April every year all over the world. International Dance Day 2022 is observed to celebrate the different dance forms. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet.

International Dance Day came into existence when the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute started to recognise it. It is the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO.