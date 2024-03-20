International Color Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Ways To Celebrate

The history of International Color Day dates back to 1660, when Aristotle believed that the colors came from heaven. He believed that all colors were black and white. However, in the 1660s, Issac Newton experimented with light and its different spectrums, and color became a topic of study. In 2000, Aristotle's postulates were replaced by the ones of Newton. Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, a German novelist, playwright, and scientist, is widely regarded for his quote, "Colors are light’s sufferings and joy."

In 2008, Maria Joao Durao, the president of the Portuguese Color Association, proposed to the Association Internationale de la Color (A.I.C.) that a day be set aside to recognize the significance of color. The proposal was accepted by the A.I.C. in 2009, and the date of International Color Day was chosen to be 21 March. This date marks the point when the length of day and night are equal to the sun's rays on the equator.