International Child Helpline Day 2024: Date, History, Purpose, and Celebration

International Child Helpline Day 2024: The United Nations established the International Child Helpline International to raise awareness about the necessity of child helplines worldwide. The organization was founded by Jeroo Billimoria in 2003.
International Child Helpline Day 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, 17 May. This day helps to appreciate the efforts of workers who ensure that children and youth are listened and assisted.
International Child Helpline Day 2024: History
The Child Helpline International network consists of 173 members in 142 countries. The organization provides a platform for information sharing, mutual support, and advocacy. Its primary goal is to ensure that children and young people in need of assistance are listened to and assisted on time.
The holiday of International Child Helpline Day is observed on 17 May, every year. The day is dedicated to celebrating the efforts of child helplines all over the world.
It also serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of child protection and to promote the work of child helplines in improving the lives of children and young people. Everyone should observe International Child Helpline Day and spread awareness about the event.
International Child Helpline Day 2024: Tips To Celebrate
Here are some interesting ways you can try to celebrate International Child Helpline Day 2024 with friends and family:
One way to celebrate International Child Helpline Day is to help a child in need. This assistance can be a small or a big gesture. You should help children around you so they can learn and be better human beings.
You can also make a donation to the organization to support the further development of child helplines. Various organisations and groups look after children in need so donations can help them.
You can also share the holiday with people around you. Post about International Child Helpline Day on your social media platform and spread awareness about it. Inform everyone around you about the event so they can participate in the celebrations.
International Child Helpline Day 2024: Significance
Child Helpline International is a crucial organization that works to ensure the safety and protection of children.
The organization does not only provide protection. It also provides support to children who need some assistance. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of children and young people in need.
International Child Helpline Day is very important because it talks about taking care of children in need. We should work together to provide them a safe and secure future. You can contact different organisations and see how you can be a part of the event.
