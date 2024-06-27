International Body Piercing Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Celebration

International Body Piercing Day 2024: 28 June marks the annual celebration of International Body Piercing Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the practice of body piercing and modification, while also promoting education and awareness of the culture and safety standards that should be upheld in the process.

Though body piercing may seem like a relatively modern trend, its origins are surprisingly ancient. Evidence of piercing dates back to ancient civilizations, such as the Mayans, who used nose jewelry as a symbol of wealth. Records and artifacts suggest that piercing practices were also prevalent in Ancient Rome and beyond.

Today, body piercing has gained widespread popularity among men and women across cultures, transforming from a niche practice to a mainstream form of self-expression.