International Bikini Day 2023: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, SMS, WhatsApp Status

International Bikini Day is observed on 5 July, every year. It is a day that celebrates the invention of the bikini by Louis Reard in 1946. International Bikini Day is extremely popular on various social media platforms. On this day, people celebrate the invention of the two-piece bathing suit. It is an opportunity to celebrate all things that are bikini-related. This day also makes us realise that we should be comfortable and confident in our own skin.

People should celebrate International Bikini Day 2023 to promote body positivity. You can observe this day by wearing a bikini to the swimming pool or the beach. One can also buy a bikini on this day if they don't own any. Share your pictures on social media to join the trend where many influencers and creators write captions with #NationalBikiniDay and #BikiniDay.