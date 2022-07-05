International Bikini Day 2022: History, Significance, and Interesting Facts

Every year, International Bikini Day is celebrated on 5 July. The day is observed annually to mark the invention of a two-piece bathing suit called bikini. A bikini is one of the most commonly worn outfits during summers on beaches.

A bikini (summer beachwear) is a small bathing suit that comes in different shapes, sizes, and colours. Designers of the bikini created the outfit for women to be able to flaunt their bodies and sunbathe. Wearing bikinis on beaches do not only make women look sexy but also allows them to get a good tan.