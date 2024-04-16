International Bat Appreciation Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Facts

International Bat Appreciation Day is observed on 17 April, every year. This day is dedicated to bats - the nocturnal mammals that play a crucial role in our ecosystem. The day is observed to learn more about their importance in nature and to show our love for them.

There are over 1,400 different bat species, and they play a vital role in the healthy functioning of our planet. They help to control insect populations, disseminate seeds, and pollinate flowers. Bats also play a significant role in carbon sequestration and storage. They are also known to interact with birds and other animals, and their unique relationship with animals create fascinating stories.