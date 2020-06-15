The Indian Passport is issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, through a network of 37 passport offices across the country and the 180 Indian embassies and consulates located abroad. The document serves as an essential travel document for individuals who travel abroad for education, tourism, pilgrimage, medical attendance, business purposes and family visits.The passport certifies the holders as citizens of India by birth or naturalisation as per the Passports Act, 1967. In India, the Consular, Passport and Visa Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India provides passport services through Central Passport Organization (CPO) and its network of passport offices, and Passport Seva Kendra (PSKs)Non-resident Indians (NRIs) can avail passport and other miscellaneous services through the 185 Indian missions or posts. These passports are for general purposes which enable the holders to travel to foreign countries on business or holidays.Official/Diplomatic passport: Official or Diplomatic passports are issued to people travelling to foreign countries on official duties.How to Apply for an Indian PassportAn individual can apply online for a passport through the Passport Seva website or the passport Seva app. The detailed procedure of applying for the passport is mentioned below:Register on the Passport Seva online portal. If you are already registered, you need to login to the portal using the registered login ID and password.Click on ‘Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport’ link.Complete the form and fill in the details asked for. Submit the form once done.Click on the ‘Pay and Schedule Appointment’ link under the ‘View Saved/Submitted Applications’ tab to schedule an appointment.After payment is done, click on the ‘Print Application Receipt’ link and print the application receipt that contains the Application Reference Number (ARN).The next step involves the applicant visiting the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Regional Passport Office (RPO) on the date of appointment along with the original documents.To apply for an Indian passport offline, applicants need to download and get a printout of the application form before submitting them at the passport collection centre. Another alternative is to buy the application form, fill it completely and submit it at the centre along with the required documents.Documents Required for Indian Passport1. For Proof of AddressPassbook of running bank account having the photo of the applicantLandline or postpaid mobile billRental agreementElectricity billVoter ID card issued by Election Commission of IndiaWater billIncome Tax Assessment orderProof of Gas connectionAadhaar CardCopy of the first and last page of parent’s passport, in case of minorsCertificate from employer of reputed companies on their letterheadCopy of the first and last page of the spouse’s passport mentioning the applicant’s name as spouse of the passport holder.2. For Proof of Date of Birth:Aadhaar card/e-AadhaarPAN cardVoter ID card issued by the Election Commission of IndiaDriving licenseA declaration given by the Head of the Orphanage or Child Care Home confirming the date of birth of the applicant in its official letterhead.Birth certificate.Transfer certificate/school.The copy of an extract of the service record of the applicant (only for government employees) or pension order (retired government employees) which is duly attested or certified by the officer of the concerned department of the applicant.The copy of the policy bond that is issued by the Public Life Insurance Corporation/Companies having the date of birth of the holder of the insurance policy.Regular Passport Application FeeTatkaal Passport Application FeeHow to Book Appointment for Indian PassportLogin to the online Passport Seva portal with registered login ID and password.Click on the ‘Apply for Fresh /reissue passport’ link.Fill the required details and submit the application formNext, click on the ‘Pay and Schedule Appointment’ link which is located under the ‘View Saved/Submitted Applications’ screen to schedule the appointment.On doing so, the appointment slot will be allotted to the applicant.Documents Required for Out-of-Turn Passport ApplicationIf the applicant is 18 years and above, they can submit any two of the mentioned below documents:Ration card.Voter ID issued by the Election Commission of India.Self-passport that is unrevoked and undamaged.The birth certificate that is issued under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act.PAN card.Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Caste certificate.Driving licenseIdentity card issued by the state or central government, public sector undertakings, local bodies or public limited companies.Identity card issued by an educational institution.Arms license.Pension document such as Ex-servicemen’s pension book or Pension Payment order, ex-servicemen’s widow/dependent certificate, and old age pension order.Bank/Post office/Kisan passbook.If the applicant is below 18 years, they need to submit any one of the documents that are mentioned below:Photo Identity card issued by an educational institution.Ration card.Birth certificate issued under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act.Note: For both 18 & below 18 years of age, addition to the above documents, a copy of the Aadhaar card/e-Aadhaar/28-digit Aadhaar enrolment ID printed on the Aadhaar enrolment slip issued by UIDAI and a self-declaration prescribed in Annexure-E of the Passport rules, 1980 are required.