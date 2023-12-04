Indian Navy Day 2023: History, Significance, How To Celebrate, and Details Here

Indian Navy Day is celebrated every year on 4 December. This year, the day is set to be observed on Monday. Indian Navy Day holds a special place in the hearts of Indians and they celebrate it with great pride and valour. The preparations to celebrate the important day begin way ahead of the actual date. The Indian Navy proudly flaunts its strength, resilience, and commitment on this day. We should all get together and observe this day with our loved ones.

Indian Navy Day 2023 is here and the people of the country are ready to celebrate it. This special occasion is observed to celebrate "Operation Trident." It is important to note that the operation was launched by the Indian Navy against the Karachi Harbour during the war between India and Pakistan in 1971. They celebrate this day grandly.